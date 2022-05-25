Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.33.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.84 and its 200-day moving average is $527.43. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Intuit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 155,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

