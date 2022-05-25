Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $500.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.33.

Intuit stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

