Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $500.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s previous close.
INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.33.
Intuit stock opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.