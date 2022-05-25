Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $625.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.81.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.43. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 155,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

