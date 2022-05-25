Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.331-2.356 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Intuit stock traded down $12.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.97. 2,811,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.43. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $595.95.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 37.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

