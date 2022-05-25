Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $12.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.97. 2,811,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

