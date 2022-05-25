Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $595.95.

INTU stock traded down $12.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.97. 2,811,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.62. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 232.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

