Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 4,133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $20.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.