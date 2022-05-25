Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 4,133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $20.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period.

