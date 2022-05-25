Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $26.07.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.
