Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the April 30th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PFM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 148,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,947. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 750.9% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 396,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 350,294 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,739,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 270,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 186,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,779,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

