Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

