Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 88.8% in May

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. 254,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

