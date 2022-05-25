Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 85.8% in May

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:KBWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. 86,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.