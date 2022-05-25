Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Up 510.3% in May

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 510.3% from the April 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,224,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 201,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,396. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

