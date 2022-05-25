Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Down 80.7% in May

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the April 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 470.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter.

ISEM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

