Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 24th (FHTX, FREQ, GOOD, GREZF, GROUF, GRRB, GRWG, HCMLY, HPK, IKTSY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 24th:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

