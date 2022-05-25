Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG):

5/20/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

5/20/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

5/19/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

5/9/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

4/19/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

4/13/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

4/7/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

ABG stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.17. 395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

