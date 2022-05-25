Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for QuickLogic (QUIK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) recently:

5/21/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – QuickLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

4/19/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – QuickLogic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QUIK stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,951 shares of company stock valued at $318,467. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

