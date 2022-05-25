Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2022 – Tupperware Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

5/5/2022 – Tupperware Brands was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Tupperware Brands was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

5/4/2022 – Tupperware Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

4/28/2022 – Tupperware Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

3/31/2022 – Tupperware Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $259.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,648,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 372,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 283,894 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

