Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 25th (AGR, ATD, AZN, BDEV, BKG, BOWL, BRCK, BRT, BWY, CRST)

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 25th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 79 ($0.99) target price on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a £120 ($151.00) price target on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 690 ($8.68) price target on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 4,450 ($56.00) price target on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,040 ($38.25) target price on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) price target on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.93) target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($27.05) price target on the stock.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$10.24 price target on the stock.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 900 ($11.33) price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $3,300.00 price target on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. Clarus Securities currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) target price on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 2,630 ($33.09) target price on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.12) price target on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$5.20 target price on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price target on the stock.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.09) target price on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.