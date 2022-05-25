Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 25th (AGR, ATD, AZN, BDEV, BKG, BOWL, BRCK, BRT, BWY, CRST)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 25th:
Assura (LON:AGR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 79 ($0.99) target price on the stock.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.
Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 690 ($8.68) price target on the stock.
The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 4,450 ($56.00) price target on the stock.
Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock.
Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 3,040 ($38.25) target price on the stock.
Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.91) price target on the stock.
Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) target price on the stock.
Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.93) target price on the stock.
Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($27.05) price target on the stock.
GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$10.24 price target on the stock.
MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 900 ($11.33) price target on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $3,300.00 price target on the stock.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Clarus Securities. Clarus Securities currently has a C$26.50 price target on the stock.
Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.
Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) target price on the stock.
Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 2,630 ($33.09) target price on the stock.
Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.12) price target on the stock.
Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on the stock.
Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on the stock.
Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$5.20 target price on the stock.
Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price target on the stock.
Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.09) target price on the stock.
