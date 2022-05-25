Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 25th (AFYA, ARCE, ARHS, AROW, ATLKY, ATNM, AURA, AVXL, AYTU, BCKIY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 25th:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been decreasing over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amid the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. It is facing a tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting operations and resulting in high operational costs. Higher production costs are denting margins. A significant rebound in gold demand is also unlikely over the short term, given continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.”

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

