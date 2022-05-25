Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AutoWeb (AUTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO):

5/21/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – AutoWeb had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – AutoWeb was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/17/2022 – AutoWeb had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $1.50.

5/13/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 317,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.08. AutoWeb, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

