Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS: BYDGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$165.00.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$150.00.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$240.00 to C$220.00.

5/12/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

4/25/2022 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.71. 384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.32. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

