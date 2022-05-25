Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF)

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE: CPLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/12/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$15.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.62 million and a P/E ratio of -35.04. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.26 and a twelve month high of C$26.10.
In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$201,000.
