Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Copperleaf Technologies (CPLF)

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE: CPLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$15.00.

5/11/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Copperleaf Technologies is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.62 million and a P/E ratio of -35.04. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.26 and a twelve month high of C$26.10.

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 20,000 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$201,000.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

