Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC):
- 5/14/2022 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “
- 5/12/2022 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/12/2022 – Lincoln Educational Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “
- 5/4/2022 – Lincoln Educational Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “
- 3/31/2022 – Lincoln Educational Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
