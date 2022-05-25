Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/17/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/4/2022 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00.

5/3/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $299.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

