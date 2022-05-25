Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI):

5/21/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

5/13/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

