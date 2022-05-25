Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (ROYMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95).

5/20/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02).

5/20/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24).

5/18/2022 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/20/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29).

3/29/2022 – Royal Mail was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

ROYMY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. Royal Mail plc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

