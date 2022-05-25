Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF):

5/21/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

5/20/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

5/4/2022 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2022 – WisdomTree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.75.

4/7/2022 – WisdomTree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00.

3/31/2022 – WisdomTree Investments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 812,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,910. The firm has a market cap of $860.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $4,792,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

