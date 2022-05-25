Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cryoport (CYRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX):

5/17/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $55.00.

5/6/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $60.00.

5/6/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $52.00.

5/4/2022 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

5/3/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $90.00 to $67.00.

4/13/2022 – Cryoport had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Cryoport stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,251. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

