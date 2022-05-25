Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fidus Investment (FDUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Fidus Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group to $19.00.

5/13/2022 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

5/9/2022 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

3/31/2022 – Fidus Investment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 125,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,015. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

