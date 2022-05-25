Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marchex (MCHX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX):

5/21/2022 – Marchex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Marchex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,803. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.93. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

