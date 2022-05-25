Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) recently:

5/19/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

5/6/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

5/6/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jonestrading from $18.50 to $18.00.

4/26/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

