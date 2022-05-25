Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 79.1% in May

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the April 30th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IINX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 145,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,365. Ionix Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Ionix Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionix Technology (IINX)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.