Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Irish Residential Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
OTCMKTS:RSHPF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Irish Residential Properties REIT (RSHPF)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.