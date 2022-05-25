Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Irish Residential Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:RSHPF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

