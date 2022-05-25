Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Irish Residential Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Irish Residential Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of RSHPF stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.