iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 4,076.5% in May

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 4,076.5% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,035. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.