iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 501.9% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

