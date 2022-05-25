iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 501.9% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $25.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.