iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, an increase of 1,508.6% from the April 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 2,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,205 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 689,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after buying an additional 101,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.