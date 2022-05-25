iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 9,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.