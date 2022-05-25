iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 12,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
