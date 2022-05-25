iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 12,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

