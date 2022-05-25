Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the April 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ISLE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,342. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 59,961 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,053,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,157,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.
