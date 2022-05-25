Iteris (ITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

