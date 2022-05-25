Iteris (ITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.34.
Several equities analysts have commented on ITI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.
Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
