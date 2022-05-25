Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

ITRI opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $30,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock worth $265,163. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itron by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after buying an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,578,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

