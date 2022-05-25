Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

ITRN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,662. The company has a market capitalization of $564.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

