Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

ITRN opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

