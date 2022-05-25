Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.