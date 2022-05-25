Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 656.4% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IZOZF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 16,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,700. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
