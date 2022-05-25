James Breyer Acquires 9,326 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BX traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,420. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

