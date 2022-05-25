Jan Barta Buys 11,846 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jan Barta bought 129,688 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,177.84.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jan Barta acquired 160,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,180,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jan Barta acquired 561,677 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $8,442,005.31.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jan Barta acquired 198,930 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Jan Barta bought 69,051 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $1,352,709.09.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta bought 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta bought 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta purchased 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta bought 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta bought 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 1,821,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $418.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

