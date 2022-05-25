Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in May

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,551. Japan Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

